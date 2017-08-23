501.5
Boris Becker to head men’s tennis for German federation

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 4:45 pm 08/23/2017 04:45pm
German tennis legend Boris Becker waits for the beginning of a news conference speaking about his new role in the German Tennis Federation in the town hall in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.As 'Head of Tennis' Becker now is responsible for the men's tennis of the German Tennis Federation. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Boris Becker has been hired for the new position of head of men’s tennis by the German tennis federation.

The six-time Grand Slam champion will advise all top male players from the country and help its Davis Cup team.

The federation announced Becker’s appointment Wednesday, as well as Barbara Rittner’s move from Fed Cup captain to head of women’s tennis.

Jens Gerlach takes over Germany’s Fed Cup team.

Becker won three titles at Wimbledon — including at age 17 in 1985 — two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open. He also reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

He played his last Grand Slam tournament in 1999. Becker turns 50 in November.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

