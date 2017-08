By The Associated Press

BC-TEN–US Open Results

TEN–US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Thursday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 7-6 (6), 7-5, 6-0.

Aleksandr Dolgopolov, Ukraine, def. Tomas Berdych (15), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1.

John Millman, Australia, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Nicole Gibbs, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Barbora Strycova (23), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-1.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Denisa Allertova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (1), Australia, def. Spencer Papa, United States and William Blumberg, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Julio Peralta, Chile and Horacio Zeballos (14), Argentina, def. James Cerretini, United States and Marc Polmans, Australia, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Rohan Bopanna, India and Pablo Cuevas (10), Uruguay, def. Scott Lipsky, United States and Bradley Klahn, United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Simone Bolelli, Italy and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Steve Johnson, United States and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-0, 6-0.

Nicholas Monroe, United States and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Jonathan Eysseric, France and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Julian Knowle, Austria and Alexander Peya, Austria, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Marcel Granollers, Spain and Ivan Dodig (6), Croatia, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Ryan Harrison (8), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Austin Krajicek, United States and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Andre Sa, Brazil and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (9), Croatia, def. Vasil Kirkov, United States and Danny Thomas, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Julien Benneteau, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Andreas Haider-Maurer, Austria and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 6-2.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Guillermo Duran, Argentina and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Mona Barthel, Germany and Carina Witthoeft, Germany, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia and Naomi Broady, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic and Makoto Ninomiya (15), Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Arantxa Parra Santonja, Spain and Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino, Spain, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States and Madison Brengle, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Emina Bektas, United States and Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Chia-Jung Chuang, Taiwan and Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Kveta Peschke (8), Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Caroline Dolehide, United States and Kayla Day, United States, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Abigail Spears (10), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Nicholas Monroe, United States and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Kristie Haerim Ahn, United States and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

