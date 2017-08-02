501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Attorneys seek Venus Williams'…

Attorneys seek Venus Williams’ cellphone in fatal crash

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 7:03 am 08/02/2017 07:03am
Share

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a 78-year-old Florida man who died after a vehicle crash with tennis star Venus Williams are asking to search her cellphone.

The Palm Beach Post reports attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe and Green filed a motion Friday requesting to have a forensic expert examine Williams’ phone to determine what she may have been doing when the June 9 crash happened. Jerome Barson — a passenger in the car his wife was driving — died two weeks after the crash.

The motion states that “evidence gathered thus far indicated (Williams) may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed” in her reaction to a traffic signal or surrounding traffic. Earlier last month, Williams and her attorney objected to a motion asking to see her cellphone records.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?