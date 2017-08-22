ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Tuesday
|At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Purse: $748,960 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.
Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Aljaz Bedene (12), Britain, 6-4, 7-5.
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Donald Young, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, def. Viktor Troicki (11), Serbia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Daniil Medvedev (15), Russia, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Steve Johnson (6), United States, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.
Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Fernando Verdasco (8), Spain, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Gilles Simon (9), France, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Joao Sousa (17), Portugal, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Paolo Lorenzi (7), Italy, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
John Isner (3), United States, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, def. Andrea Sa, Brazil, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.