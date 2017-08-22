501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP World Tour Winston-Salem…

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 8:58 pm 08/22/2017 08:58pm
Share
A U.S. Open Series event
Tuesday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $748,960 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Aljaz Bedene (12), Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Donald Young, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, def. Viktor Troicki (11), Serbia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Daniil Medvedev (15), Russia, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Steve Johnson (6), United States, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Fernando Verdasco (8), Spain, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Gilles Simon (9), France, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Joao Sousa (17), Portugal, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Paolo Lorenzi (7), Italy, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

John Isner (3), United States, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, def. Andrea Sa, Brazil, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Latin America News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?