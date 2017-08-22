ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At The Wake Forest Tennis Center Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $748,960 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Aljaz Bedene (12), Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Donald Young, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, def. Viktor Troicki (11), Serbia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Daniil Medvedev (15), Russia, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Steve Johnson (6), United States, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Fernando Verdasco (8), Spain, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Gilles Simon (9), France, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Joao Sousa (17), Portugal, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Paolo Lorenzi (7), Italy, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

John Isner (3), United States, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, def. Andrea Sa, Brazil, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.

