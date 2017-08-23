501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP World Tour Winston-Salem…

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 10:43 pm 08/23/2017 10:43pm
Share
A U.S. Open Series event
Wednesday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $748,960 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Third Round

Steve Johnson (6), United States, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 6-1.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Paolo Lorenzi (7), Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3).

Chung Hyeon (13), South Korea, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-4, 1-1, retired.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. John Isner (3), United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (2), Romania, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Adil Shamasdin, Canada, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Brian Baker, United States, and Nikola Mektic (4), Croatia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Nenad Zimonjic (3), Serbia, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-5.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Latin America News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?