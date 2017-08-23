ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Wednesday At The Wake Forest Tennis Center Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $748,960 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Third Round

Steve Johnson (6), United States, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 6-1.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Paolo Lorenzi (7), Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3).

Chung Hyeon (13), South Korea, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-4, 1-1, retired.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. John Isner (3), United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (2), Romania, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Adil Shamasdin, Canada, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Brian Baker, United States, and Nikola Mektic (4), Croatia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Nenad Zimonjic (3), Serbia, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-5.

