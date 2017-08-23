ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Wednesday
|At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Purse: $748,960 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Third Round
Steve Johnson (6), United States, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 6-1.
Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.
Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-3, 6-4.
Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Paolo Lorenzi (7), Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3).
Chung Hyeon (13), South Korea, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-4, 1-1, retired.
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. John Isner (3), United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (2), Romania, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, 6-1, 6-3.
Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Adil Shamasdin, Canada, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Brian Baker, United States, and Nikola Mektic (4), Croatia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.
Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Nenad Zimonjic (3), Serbia, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-5.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.