ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:18 pm 08/07/2017 06:18pm
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At Uniprix Stadium
Montreal
Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Nick Kyrgios (16), Australia, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2.

Jared Donaldson, United States, def. Lucas Pouille (13), France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Mischka Zverev, Germany, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

David Ferrer, Spain, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Donald Young, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

