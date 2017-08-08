ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At Uniprix Stadium Montreal Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (3), 0-6, 6-2.

David Goffin (9), Belgium, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Vincent Millot, France, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Doubles First Round

Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, and Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-2.

Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut and David Ferrer, Spain, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

