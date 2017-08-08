501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP World Tour Coupe…

ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 7:04 pm 08/08/2017 07:04pm
Share
A U.S. Open Series event
Tuesday
At Uniprix Stadium
Montreal
Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (3), 0-6, 6-2.

David Goffin (9), Belgium, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Vincent Millot, France, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Doubles
First Round

Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, and Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-2.

Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut and David Ferrer, Spain, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Europe News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?