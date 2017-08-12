ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Saturday
|At Uniprix Stadium
|Montreal
|Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig (7), Croatia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (6), United States, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 11-9.
