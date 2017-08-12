501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP World Tour Coupe…

ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 4:36 pm 08/12/2017 04:36pm
Share
A U.S. Open Series event
Saturday
At Uniprix Stadium
Montreal
Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Doubles
Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig (7), Croatia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (6), United States, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 11-9.

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?