ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Monday
|At Uniprix Stadium
|Montreal
|Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Nick Kyrgios (16), Australia, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2.
Jared Donaldson, United States, def. Lucas Pouille (13), France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.
Mischka Zverev, Germany, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Gael Monfils, France, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
David Ferrer, Spain, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
Benoit Paire, France, def. Donald Young, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.
