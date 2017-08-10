ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Thursday
|At Uniprix Stadium
|Montreal
|Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Third Round
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 0-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Roberto Bautista Agut (12), Spain, def. Gael Monfils, France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1.
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. David Ferrer, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Nick Kyrgios (16), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.
Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.
Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire, France, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 10-5.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (5), France, def. Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-3.
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.