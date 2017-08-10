501.5
ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:38 pm 08/10/2017 08:38pm
A U.S. Open Series event
Thursday
At Uniprix Stadium
Montreal
Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Third Round

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 0-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Roberto Bautista Agut (12), Spain, def. Gael Monfils, France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. David Ferrer, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Nick Kyrgios (16), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles
Second Round

Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire, France, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 10-5.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (5), France, def. Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-3.

