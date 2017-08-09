501.5
ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:58 pm 08/09/2017 09:58pm
A U.S. Open Series event
Wednesday
At Uniprix Stadium
Montreal
Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 6-2, 6-1.

Roberto Bautista Agut (12), Spain, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Kei Nishikori (5), Japan, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

David Ferrer, Spain, def. Jack Sock (15), United States, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Nick Kyrgios (16), Australia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Milos Raonic (6), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. David Goffin (9), Belgium, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles
Second Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig (7), Croatia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, and Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-3, 7-5.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (1), Australia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 6-4, 7-5.

