ATP World Tour Coupe Rogers Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Wednesday
|At Uniprix Stadium
|Montreal
|Purse: $4.66 million (Masters 1000)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 6-2, 6-1.
Roberto Bautista Agut (12), Spain, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Gael Monfils, France, def. Kei Nishikori (5), Japan, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (6).
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
David Ferrer, Spain, def. Jack Sock (15), United States, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-1.
Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Nick Kyrgios (16), Australia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Milos Raonic (6), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.
Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. David Goffin (9), Belgium, 7-5, 6-3.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig (7), Croatia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, and Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-3, 7-5.
Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (1), Australia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 6-4, 7-5.
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.