ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 9:54 pm 08/01/2017 09:54pm
Tuesday
At Delmar International School
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $637,395 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Quentin Halys, France, def. Ivo Karlovic (5), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).

Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, def. Tatsuma Ito, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, def. Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana, Thailand, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
