501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP World Tour Abierto…

ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 2:33 am 08/05/2017 02:33am
Share
Friday
At Delmar International School
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $637,395 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Tomas Berdych (1), Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Sam Querrey (2), United States, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Sergio Galdos, Peru, and Roberto Maytin, Venezuela, def. Marc Lopez and David Marrero (3), Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9.

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Treat Huey (2), Philippines, def. Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?