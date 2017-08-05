ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

|Friday
|At Delmar International School
|Los Cabos, Mexico
|Purse: $637,395 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Tomas Berdych (1), Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Sam Querrey (2), United States, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Sergio Galdos, Peru, and Roberto Maytin, Venezuela, def. Marc Lopez and David Marrero (3), Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9.
Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Treat Huey (2), Philippines, def. Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
