ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

Thursday At Delmar International School Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $637,395 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Sam Querrey (2), United States, def. Vincent Millot, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Tomas Berdych (1), Czech Republic, def. Adrian Mannarino (7), France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Feliciano Lopez (4), Spain, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Doubles First Round

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Treat Huey (2), Philippines, def. Blaz Kavcic, Slovenia, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 7-5, 6-3.

Sergio Galdos, Peru, and Roberto Maytin, Venezuela, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 10-7.

Marc Lopez and David Marrero (3), Spain, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-4.

