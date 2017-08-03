501.5
ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

August 3, 2017
Thursday
At Delmar International School
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $637,395 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Sam Querrey (2), United States, def. Vincent Millot, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Tomas Berdych (1), Czech Republic, def. Adrian Mannarino (7), France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Treat Huey (2), Philippines, def. Blaz Kavcic, Slovenia, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 7-5, 6-3.

