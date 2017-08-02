501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP World Tour Abierto…

ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 10:08 pm 08/02/2017 10:08pm
Share
Wednesday
At Delmar International School
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $637,395 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Sam Querrey (2), United States, def. Evan King, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Adrian Mannarino (7), France, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Quentin Halys, France, 5-3 retired.

Doubles
First Round

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, def. Hugo Nys, France, and Matt Reid, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?