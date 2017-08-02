ATP World Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

|Wednesday
|At Delmar International School
|Los Cabos, Mexico
|Purse: $637,395 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Sam Querrey (2), United States, def. Evan King, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2).
Adrian Mannarino (7), France, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Quentin Halys, France, 5-3 retired.
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, def. Hugo Nys, France, and Matt Reid, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
