501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP Money Leaders

ATP Money Leaders

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 3:50 pm 08/08/2017 03:50pm
Share
Through Aug. 6
1. Roger Federer $8,478,320
2. Rafael Nadal $7,386,870
3. Stan Wawrinka $2,818,912
4. Dominic Thiem $2,739,975
5. Marin Cilic $2,717,750
6. Alexander Zverev $2,552,440
7. Novak Djokovic $2,116,524
8. Andy Murray $2,092,625
9. Sam Querrey $1,661,179
10. Tomas Berdych $1,634,345
11. Grigor Dimitrov $1,520,694
12. Kei Nishikori $1,428,245
13. Pablo Carreno Busta $1,383,650
14. David Goffin $1,373,331
15. Milos Raonic $1,323,986
16. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,322,654
17. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga $1,258,071
18. Pablo Cuevas $1,231,529
19. Jack Sock $1,222,252
20. Feliciano Lopez $1,213,161
21. Gilles Muller $1,196,106
22. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,133,989
23. Lucas Pouille $1,060,038
24. Fernando Verdasco $1,027,593
25. Fabio Fognini $1,021,389
26. Nick Kyrgios $970,004
27. John Isner $949,393
28. Mischa Zverev $944,578
29. Ryan Harrison $929,031
30. Lukasz Kubot $927,480
31. Marcelo Melo $916,164
32. Karen Khachanov $862,088
33. Gael Monfils $805,903
34. Philipp Kohlschreiber $794,637
35. Benoit Paire $789,663
36. Kevin Anderson $758,553
37. Horacio Zeballos $756,763
38. Nicolas Mahut $748,535
39. Donald Young $730,383
40. Steve Johnson $699,231
41. Diego Schwartzman $686,471
42. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $682,576
43. Robin Haase $671,680
44. Paolo Lorenzi $664,551
45. Adrian Mannarino $657,044
46. David Ferrer $656,292
47. Jiri Vesely $633,706
48. Marcel Granollers $602,605
49. Richard Gasquet $600,056
50. Florian Mayer $593,733

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?