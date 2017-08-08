ATP Money Leaders

|Through Aug. 6
|1. Roger Federer
|$8,478,320
|2. Rafael Nadal
|$7,386,870
|3. Stan Wawrinka
|$2,818,912
|4. Dominic Thiem
|$2,739,975
|5. Marin Cilic
|$2,717,750
|6. Alexander Zverev
|$2,552,440
|7. Novak Djokovic
|$2,116,524
|8. Andy Murray
|$2,092,625
|9. Sam Querrey
|$1,661,179
|10. Tomas Berdych
|$1,634,345
|11. Grigor Dimitrov
|$1,520,694
|12. Kei Nishikori
|$1,428,245
|13. Pablo Carreno Busta
|$1,383,650
|14. David Goffin
|$1,373,331
|15. Milos Raonic
|$1,323,986
|16. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|$1,322,654
|17. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|$1,258,071
|18. Pablo Cuevas
|$1,231,529
|19. Jack Sock
|$1,222,252
|20. Feliciano Lopez
|$1,213,161
|21. Gilles Muller
|$1,196,106
|22. Roberto Bautista Agut
|$1,133,989
|23. Lucas Pouille
|$1,060,038
|24. Fernando Verdasco
|$1,027,593
|25. Fabio Fognini
|$1,021,389
|26. Nick Kyrgios
|$970,004
|27. John Isner
|$949,393
|28. Mischa Zverev
|$944,578
|29. Ryan Harrison
|$929,031
|30. Lukasz Kubot
|$927,480
|31. Marcelo Melo
|$916,164
|32. Karen Khachanov
|$862,088
|33. Gael Monfils
|$805,903
|34. Philipp Kohlschreiber
|$794,637
|35. Benoit Paire
|$789,663
|36. Kevin Anderson
|$758,553
|37. Horacio Zeballos
|$756,763
|38. Nicolas Mahut
|$748,535
|39. Donald Young
|$730,383
|40. Steve Johnson
|$699,231
|41. Diego Schwartzman
|$686,471
|42. Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|$682,576
|43. Robin Haase
|$671,680
|44. Paolo Lorenzi
|$664,551
|45. Adrian Mannarino
|$657,044
|46. David Ferrer
|$656,292
|47. Jiri Vesely
|$633,706
|48. Marcel Granollers
|$602,605
|49. Richard Gasquet
|$600,056
|50. Florian Mayer
|$593,733
