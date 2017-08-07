ATP Money Leaders

1. Roger Federer $8,478,320
2. Rafael Nadal $7,386,870
3. Stan Wawrinka $2,818,912
4. Marin Cilic $2,717,750
5. Dominic Thiem $2,713,330
6. Alexander Zverev $2,193,495
7. Novak Djokovic $2,116,524
8. Andy Murray $2,092,625
9. Tomas Berdych $1,601,925
10. Sam Querrey $1,547,539
11. Grigor Dimitrov $1,494,049
12. Pablo Carreno Busta $1,383,650
13. David Goffin $1,373,331
14. Kei Nishikori $1,340,560
15. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,311,769
16. Milos Raonic $1,279,391
17. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga $1,258,071
18. Pablo Cuevas $1,206,516
19. Feliciano Lopez $1,194,691
20. Gilles Muller $1,172,946
21. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,133,989
22. Jack Sock $1,131,082
23. Lucas Pouille $1,044,338
24. Fernando Verdasco $1,016,708
25. Fabio Fognini $992,573
26. Nick Kyrgios $957,789
27. John Isner $949,393
28. Mischa Zverev $928,878
29. Ryan Harrison $913,331
30. Lukasz Kubot $901,280
31. Marcelo Melo $889,964
32. Karen Khachanov $862,088
33. Gael Monfils $793,688
34. Benoit Paire $789,663
35. Horacio Zeballos $744,588
36. Nicolas Mahut $736,320
37. Donald Young $711,423
38. Philipp Kohlschreiber $693,634
39. Diego Schwartzman $686,471
40. Steve Johnson $683,531
41. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $682,576
42. Robin Haase $664,488
43. David Ferrer $656,292
44. Paolo Lorenzi $653,415
45. Adrian Mannarino $638,574
46. Jiri Vesely $622,571
47. Richard Gasquet $600,056
48. Marcel Granollers $598,610
49. Florian Mayer $593,733
50. Kevin Anderson $584,288
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.