501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP Money Leaders

ATP Money Leaders

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:08 pm 08/07/2017 11:08pm
Share
Through August 7

1. Roger Federer $8,478,320

2. Rafael Nadal $7,386,870

3. Stan Wawrinka $2,818,912

4. Marin Cilic $2,717,750

5. Dominic Thiem $2,713,330

6. Alexander Zverev $2,193,495

7. Novak Djokovic $2,116,524

8. Andy Murray $2,092,625

9. Tomas Berdych $1,601,925

10. Sam Querrey $1,547,539

11. Grigor Dimitrov $1,494,049

12. Pablo Carreno Busta $1,383,650

13. David Goffin $1,373,331

14. Kei Nishikori $1,340,560

15. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,311,769

16. Milos Raonic $1,279,391

17. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga $1,258,071

18. Pablo Cuevas $1,206,516

19. Feliciano Lopez $1,194,691

20. Gilles Muller $1,172,946

21. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,133,989

22. Jack Sock $1,131,082

23. Lucas Pouille $1,044,338

24. Fernando Verdasco $1,016,708

25. Fabio Fognini $992,573

26. Nick Kyrgios $957,789

27. John Isner $949,393

28. Mischa Zverev $928,878

29. Ryan Harrison $913,331

30. Lukasz Kubot $901,280

31. Marcelo Melo $889,964

32. Karen Khachanov $862,088

33. Gael Monfils $793,688

34. Benoit Paire $789,663

35. Horacio Zeballos $744,588

36. Nicolas Mahut $736,320

37. Donald Young $711,423

38. Philipp Kohlschreiber $693,634

39. Diego Schwartzman $686,471

40. Steve Johnson $683,531

41. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $682,576

42. Robin Haase $664,488

43. David Ferrer $656,292

44. Paolo Lorenzi $653,415

45. Adrian Mannarino $638,574

46. Jiri Vesely $622,571

47. Richard Gasquet $600,056

48. Marcel Granollers $598,610

49. Florian Mayer $593,733

50. Kevin Anderson $584,288

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?