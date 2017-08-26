2015 US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci gets new trophy

NEW YORK (AP) — Roberta Vinci has a U.S. Open runner-up trophy again, after having her tennis hardware stolen from her home in Italy.

Vinci was presented with a replacement silver plate by U.S. Tennis Association President Katrina Adams on Saturday, two days before the year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins.

“Now I’m happy,” Vinci said, clutching the trophy to her chest, then raising it overhead.

Vinci lost to Flavia Pennetta in an all-Italian singles final at Flushing Meadows in 2015.

Vinci wrote on Instagram this month that thieves had taken her trophies. On Friday, she called that “a sad moment for me,” before smiling and saying: “Now I have it again.”

