Wozniacki faces Siniakova in Bastad final

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 2:54 pm 07/29/2017 02:54pm
Caroline Wozniack from Denmark returns a shot to Elise Martens of Belgium during their semifinal match at the Swedish Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall / TT via AP)

BASTAD, Sweden (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki was taken to three sets by unseeded Elise Mertens before winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 Saturday to advance to her second Swedish Open final.

The top-seeded Dane fired six aces on clay while her Belgian opponent had nine double faults.

Wozniacki lost the 2009 final to Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Seventh-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic saved 88 percent of her breakpoints to beat Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

Siniakova lost in last year’s final to Germany’s Laura Siegemund.

Third-seeded Garcia was aiming to become the first French woman in the final in five years.

