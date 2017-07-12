501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Wimbledon Show Court Schedules

Wimbledon Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 1:02 pm 07/12/2017 01:02pm
Share
Thursday
At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
London
Play begins at 8 a.m. EDT
Centre Court

Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, vs. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia

Venus Williams (10), United States, vs. Johanna Konta (6), Britain

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?