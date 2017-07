Wimbledon Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

Saturday At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club London Play begins on Centre Court and No. 1 Court at 8 a.m. EDT; all other courts at 6:30 a.m. Centre Court

Agnieszka Radwanska (9), Poland, vs. Timea Bacsinszky (19), Switzerland

Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, vs. Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia

Mischa Zverev (27), Germany, vs. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland

No. 1 Court

Milos Raonic (6), Canada, vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (25), Spain

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, vs. Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark

Dominic Thiem (8), Austria, vs. Jared Donaldson, United States

No. 2 Court

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, vs. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain

Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, vs. Shelby Rogers, United States

Sebastian Ofner, Austria, vs. Alexander Zverev (10), Germany

No. 3 Court

Grigor Dimitrov (13), Bulgaria, vs. Dudi Sela, Israel

Alison Riske, United States, vs. CoCo Vandeweghe (24), United States

David Ferrer, Spain, vs. Tomas Berdych (11), Czech Republic

Court 12

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova (7), Russia

Gael Monfils (15), France, vs. Adrian Mannarino, France

Jack Sock and Madison Keys, United States, vs. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Elena Vesnina (2), Russia

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (13), Germany, vs. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Heather Watson, Britain

