Wimbledon Show Court Schedules

Friday At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club London Play begins on Centre Court and No. 1 Court at 8 a.m. EDT; all other courts at 6:30 a.m. Centre Court

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, vs. Heather Watson, Britain

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, vs. Karen Khachanov (30), Russia

Andy Murray (1), Britain, vs. Fabio Fognini (28), Italy

No. 1 Court

Steve Johnson (26), United States, vs. Marin Cilic (7), Croatia

Johanna Konta (6), Britain, vs. Maria Sakkari, Greece

Naomi Osaka, Japan, vs. Venus Williams (10), United States

No. 2 Court

Aljaz Bedene, Britain, vs. Gilles Muller (16), Luxembourg

Peng Shuai, China, vs. Simona Halep (2), Romania

Jelena Ostapenko (13), Latvia, vs. Camila Giorgi, Italy

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12), France, vs. Sam Querrey (24), United States

No. 3 Court

Kei Nishikori (9), Japan, vs. Roberto Bautista Agut (18), Spain

Carina Witthoeft, Germany, vs. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine

Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, vs. Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (3), Switzerland

