Wimbledon Road

|At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
|London
|Men
|Roger Federer (3)
First Round — def. Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-3, 3-0 retired.
Second Round — def. Dusan Lajovic, 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Mischa Zverev (27), 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Grigor Dimitrov (13), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — def. Milos Raonic (6), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Semifinals — def. Tomas Berdych (11), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Championship — def. Marin Cilic (7), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
|Women
|Garbine Muguruza (14)
First Round — def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 6-4.
Second Round — def. Yanina Wickmayer, 6-2, 6-4.
Third Round — def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-2.
Fourth Round — def. Angelique Kerber (1), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (7), 6-3, 6-4.
Semifinals — def. Magdalena Rybarikova, 6-1, 6-1.
Championship — def. Venus Williams (10), 7-5, 6-0.
