Wimbledon Road

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 11:25 am 07/16/2017 11:25am
At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
London
Men
Roger Federer (3)

First Round — def. Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-3, 3-0 retired.

Second Round — def. Dusan Lajovic, 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Mischa Zverev (27), 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Grigor Dimitrov (13), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — def. Milos Raonic (6), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Semifinals — def. Tomas Berdych (11), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Championship — def. Marin Cilic (7), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Women
Garbine Muguruza (14)

First Round — def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 6-4.

Second Round — def. Yanina Wickmayer, 6-2, 6-4.

Third Round — def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth Round — def. Angelique Kerber (1), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (7), 6-3, 6-4.

Semifinals — def. Magdalena Rybarikova, 6-1, 6-1.

Championship — def. Venus Williams (10), 7-5, 6-0.

