Wimbledon Road

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 3:52 pm 07/10/2017 03:52pm
At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
London
Men
Andy Murray (1)

First Round — def. Alexander Bublik, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Dustin Brown, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Fabio Fognini (28), 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Fourth Round — def. Benoit Paire, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Sam Querrey (24).

Roger Federer (3)

First Round — def. Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-3, 3-0 retired.

Second Round — def. Dusan Lajovic, 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Mischa Zverev (27), 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Grigor Dimitrov (13), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Milos Raonic (6).

Milos Raonic (6)

First Round — def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Second Round — def. Mikhail Youzhny, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 7-5.

Third Round — def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (25), 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5.

Fourth Round — def. Alexander Zverev (10), 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — vs. Roger Federer (3).

Marin Cilic (7)

First Round — def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Florian Mayer, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 7-5.

Third Round — def. Steve Johnson (26), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Roberto Bautista Agut (18), 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Quarterfinals — vs. Gilles Muller (16).

Tomas Berdych (11)

First Round — def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Second Round — def. Ryan Harrison, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-3.

Third Round — def. David Ferrer, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Dominic Thiem (8), 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Quarterfinals — vs. Novak Djokovic (2) or Adrian Mannarino.

Gilles Muller (16)

First Round — def. Marton Fucsovics, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Lukas Rosol, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-3, 9-7.

Third Round — def. Aljaz Bedene, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Rafael Nadal (4), 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13.

Quarterfinals — vs. Marin Cilic (7).

Sam Querrey (24)

First Round — def. Thomas Fabbiano, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12), 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.

Fourth Round — def. Kevin Anderson, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3.

Quarterfinals — vs. Andy Murray (1).

Women
Simona Halep (2)

First Round — def. Marina Erakovic, 6-4, 6-1.

Second Round — def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, 7-5, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Peng Shuai, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Fourth Round — def. Victoria Azarenka, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Quarterfinals — vs. Johanna Konta (6).

Johanna Konta (6)

First Round — def. Hsieh Su-wei, 6-2, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Donna Vekic, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-8.

Third Round — def. Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-1.

Fourth Round — def. Caroline Garcia (21), 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Simona Halep (2).

Svetlana Kuznetsova (7)

First Round — def. Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Ekaterina Makarova, 6-0, 7-5.

Third Round — def. Polona Hercog, 6-4, 6-0.

Fourth Round — def. Agnieszka Radwanska (9), 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Garbine Muguruza (14).

Venus Williams (10)

First Round — def. Elise Mertens, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Second Round — def. Wang Qiang, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Third Round — def. Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Ana Konjuh (27), 6-3, 6-2.

Quarterfinals — vs. Jelena Ostapenko (13).

Jelena Ostapenko (13)

First Round — def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-0, 1-6, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Francoise Abanda, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Third Round — def. Camila Giorgi, 7-5, 7-5.

Fourth Round — def. Elina Svitolina (4), 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Quarterfinals — vs. Venus Williams (10).

Garbine Muguruza (14)

First Round — def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 6-4.

Second Round — def. Yanina Wickmayer, 6-2, 6-4.

Third Round — def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth Round — def. Angelique Kerber (1), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova (7).

CoCo Vandeweghe (24)

First Round — def. Mona Barthel, 7-5, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Tatjana Maria, 6-4, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Alison Riske, 6-2, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Caroline Wozniacki (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Magdalena Rybarikova.

Magdalena Rybarikova

First Round — def. Monica Niculescu, 6-4, 6-1.

Second Round — def. Karolina Pliskova (3), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-2, 6-1.

Fourth Round — def. Petra Martic, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Quarterfinals — vs. CoCo Vandeweghe (24).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Advertiser Content


