Wimbledon Results

Friday At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club London Purse: $41.1 million (Grand Slam) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Gilles Muller (16), Luxembourg, def. Aljaz Bedene, Britain, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (18), Spain, def. Kei Nishikori (9), Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, def. Steve Johnson (26), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Women Third Round

Caroline Garcia (21), France, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Ana Konjuh (27), Croatia, def. Dominika Cibulkova (8), Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.

Doubles Men Second Round

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Marcel Granollers (6), Spain, def. Julien Benneteau, France, and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4.

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Hugo Nys, France, and Antonio Sancic, Croatia, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Daniel Nestor (13), Canada, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (12), Colombia, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-2 retired.

Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina (15), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (8), France, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Women First Round

Julia Goerges, Germany, and Barbora Strycova (7), Czech Republic, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 12-10.

Second Round

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (1), Czech Republic, walkover.

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (2), Russia, def. Oceane Dodin, France, and Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke (12), Czech Republic, def. Chang Kai-chen, Taiwan, and Sloane Stephens, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs, Netherland, def. Nadiia Kichenok and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Chan Hao-ching, Taiwan, and Monica Niculescu (9), Romania, def. Ipek Soylu, Turkey, and Varatchaya Wongteanchai, Thailand, 6-3, 6-3.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (15), Spain, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Mixed First Round

Philipp Petzschner, Germany, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-5.

