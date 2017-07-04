Wimbledon glance: Murray, Nadal, Williams in Day 3 action

A quick look at Wimbledon :

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal play their second-round matches on Centre Court. Murray, the defending champion, has never failed to advance to the third round in 12 appearances at the All England Club; he faces Dustin Brown, an entertaining shotmaker who upset Nadal in the second round in 2015. Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion and three-time runner-up, hasn’t been as far as the third round since 2014. He meets a fellow left-hander in Donald Young of the U.S. No. 7 seed Marin Cilic will take on Florian Mayer, who beat him in the first round in 2010. On the women’s side, No. 15 Elena Vesnina will attempt to defeat Victoria Azarenka for the first time in eight meetings when they start the day on No. 3 Court. Azarenka, the two-time Australian Open champion whose first-round match was only her third since giving birth in December, has never been pushed to a third set in any of their previous seven matches. Britain’s Johanna Konta, the No. 6 seed, will face Donna Vekic of Croatia on Centre Court, and No. 10 Venus Williams takes on Qiang Wang of China.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 81 degrees (27 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 74 degrees (23 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men’s first round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 3 Roger Federer, No. 6 Milos Raonic, No. 8 Dominic Thiem, No. 10 Alexander Zverev, No. 11 Tomas Berdych, No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 15 Gael Monfils, No. 17 Jack Sock, No. 23 John Isner, No. 25 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 27 Mischa Zverev, No. 29 Juan Martin del Potro.

Seeded winners in the women’s first round: No. 1 Angelique Kerber, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 12 Kristina Mladenovic, No. 14 Garbine Muguruza, No. 19 Timea Bacsinszky, No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe, No. 29 Daria Kasatkina, No. 32 Lucie Safarova.

TUESDAY’S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men’s first round: No. 19 Feliciano Lopez, No. 22 Richard Gasquet.

Seeded losers in the women’s first round: No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 20 Daria Gavrilova, No. 23 Kiki Bertens, No. 28 Lauren Davis, No. 30 Zhang Shuai.

STAT OF THE DAY

7 — Retirements by men in the first round, equaling 2008 for the most in the 50 editions of Wimbledon in the Open era.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I felt a little bit bored out there.” — Bernard Tomic, who acknowledged lacking interest during a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 loss to Mischa Zverev. At age 18 in 2011, Tomic was the youngest man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Boris Becker in 1986.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis