Venus Williams to play World TeamTennis for Washington

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 2:31 pm 07/15/2017 02:31pm
Venus Williams of the United States pauses between points as she plays Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the Women's Singles final match on day twelve at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 15, 2017. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and John Isner will headline World TeamTennis, which begins its 42nd season on Sunday.

Williams, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon on Saturday, will play her sixth season for the Washington Kastles. She’ll travel to Philadelphia to face the Freedoms on July 24 and be home for the Springfield (Missouri) Lasers on July 25.

The six-team coed league also features Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey and Australian Nick Kyrgios on the Kastles.

Sharapova recently returned to the WTA after a doping ban and skipped Wimbledon because of a thigh injury. She plays for the Orange County Breakers, who face the defending champion San Diego Aviators on Sunday.

Isner and Eugenie Bouchard play for the New York Empire.

The WTT final is Aug. 5 in San Diego.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

