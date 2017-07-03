The Latest: Play at Wimbledon suspended because of rain

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

2:45 p.m.

Play at Wimbledon has been suspended because of rain.

___

1 p.m.

Madison Keys has won her opening match at Wimbledon, beating Nao Hibino of Japan 6-4, 6-2.

The 17th-seeded American reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club in 2015 and the fourth round last year.

___

12:45 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios has retired from his first-round match at Wimbledon after losing the first two sets.

The 20th-seeded Australian was trailing Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-4 when he called for a trainer to work on his left hip. He then decided to stop the match.

Kyrgios also retired with an injury from his first-round match at Queen’s, a Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

___

12:40 p.m.

The Duchess of Cambridge has offered praise to Wimbledon’s ball boys and ball girls, saying their professionalism makes a huge difference to the players.

The former Kate Middleton made her first visit to the tournament in her capacity as patron of the All England Club. The duchess told two ball girls and a boy that their work “makes the game happen.”

After praising their dedication, she also added, “you look so smart.”

Kate will take her place in the royal box to watch Andy Murray on Centre Court on Monday.

___

11:50 a.m.

Play is underway on some of the courts at Wimbledon, with two-time semifinalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Nick Kyrgios among the first in action.

Tsonga reached the semifinals at the All England Club in 2011 and 2012. The 12th-seeded Frenchman was playing Cameron Norrie of Britain on Court No. 2.

Kyrgios, an Australian seeded 20th, was up first on Court No. 3 against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.

Despite warm temperatures with sun peeking through the clouds, Kyrgios was wearing white tights under his shorts.

Defending champion Andy Murray will be up first on Centre Court at about 1 p.m. against Alexander Bublik.

___

10:30 a.m.

The 2017 edition of Wimbledon is set to start under a cloudy sky and with a chill in the air.

Defending champion and No. 1-seeded Andy Murray will play in the first match at Centre Court on Monday, facing Alexander Bublik.

First up on No. 1 Court will be Venus Williams, a five-time champion who faces Elise Mertens.

This is Williams’ first match since she was involved in a car accident in Florida on June. The American is being sued by the estate of a man who died about two weeks after the crash that police say Williams caused.

Other major title winners on the Day 1 schedule include Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Petra Kvitova.

The temperature is in the 60s (teens Celsius) about an hour before play begins.

___

