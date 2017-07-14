The Latest: Britain will have a Wimbledon champ, after all

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

10:20 p.m.

Well, Andy Murray and Johanna Konta might have lost, but Britain is still guaranteed a champion at Wimbledon this year — in mixed doubles.

Andy’s brother, Jamie, and Martina Hingis, who is Swiss, advanced to the final in mixed doubles, where they will face the defending champions, Heather Watson of Britain and Henri Kontinen of Finland.

In the semifinals, Murray and Hingis beat Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez of Spain 6-2, 7-5. Watson and Kontinen defeated Bruno Soares of Brazil and Elena Vesnina of Russia 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Vesnina still has a shot at another title, though: She and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia will meet Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan and Monica Niculescu of Romania in the women’s doubles final Saturday.

The men’s doubles final, also Saturday, is Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil against Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

___

10:10 p.m.

Even spectators at Wimbledon have to wear white sometimes.

One man was pulled from the crowd during a women’s invitational doubles match and given the chance to try to return a serve from four-time major champion Kim Clijsters.

In a nod to the All England Club’s strict rules about clothing for competitors, Clijsters went over to the sideline and grabbed a white skirt for the man to put over his blue shorts. Because he had on a light green shirt, he also was given a white shirt to pull on.

Clijsters served — and the man got the ball back over the net.

___

9:40 p.m.

Sam Querrey got to meet Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green at Wimbledon.

He wasn’t overly impressed.

“Draymond was cool,” Querrey said after losing to Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon semifinals. “I met him for five minutes. But I’m a Lakers fan, so I’m not going to be too nice to the guy.”

Querrey, who is from Southern California, was more enthused when asked about Los Angeles’ top draft pick, Lonzo Ball.

“Super excited about Lonzo,” Querrey said. “He looks good in the summer league. Hopefully, he’ll keep it up.”

___

9:20 p.m.

Roger Federer gets a kick out of seeing what sports greats and celebrities make it into the Royal Box at Centre Court.

In the past, Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg, Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver have showed up for his important matches at Wimbledon.

Federer will be going for his eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

He says it’s “a thrill for me because I look up to those guys in a massive way.”

Federer says “the Royal family, it’s always nice when they show up and honor the tournament.”

___

8:10 p.m.

Tomas Berdych now knows what it’s like to walk in Novak Djokovic’s shoes.

Unfortunately for Berdych, that didn’t help him against Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals.

The 11th-seeded Czech’s shoes had the image of Djokovic on the tongue during the straight set loss to Federer on Centre Court. He said his usual shoes hurt his feet, so he made the switch.

“I’m wearing Novak’s shoes because the other shoes just doesn’t fit well,” Berdych said.

___

6:48 p.m.

Roger Federer will get another chance at a record eighth Wimbledon men’s title.

The seven-time champion advanced to the final at the All England Club for the 11th time by beating Tomas Berdych 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Federer will face Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final on Centre Court. Cilic defeated Sam Querrey 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the other semifinal.

At 35, Federer is the second oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon final. Ken Rosewall was 39 when he was the runner-up in 1974.

Federer has won 18 Grand Slam titles and will be playing for No. 19 in his 29th major final.

___

6:12 p.m.

Roger Federer has won the second set 7-6 (4) against Tomas Berdych in the second men’s semifinal match at Wimbledon.

Federer also won the first set 7-6 (4).

___

5:23 p.m.

Roger Federer has won the first set 7-6 (4) against Tomas Berdych in the second men’s semifinal match at Wimbledon.

___

4:40 p.m.

Americans will play for the girls’ title at Wimbledon.

Claire Liu and Ann Li won their semifinals at the All England Club on Friday. Liu, who is from California, beat Sofya Lansere of Russia 6-1, 6-3. Li is from Pennsylvania and she defeated Simona Waltert of Switzerland 7-6 (4), 6-1.

It will be the first all-American girls’ final at Wimbledon since 1979, when Mary Lou Piatek beat Alysia Moulton.

It’s also the second consecutive Grand Slam girls’ singles final between Americans. Whitney Osuigwe beat Liu at the French Open last month.

There are four junior tournaments at Wimbledon for players between 14 and 18. They are officially called boys’ singles, girls’ singles, boys’ doubles and girls’ doubles. Competitors don’t receive prize money but do earn junior ranking points.

___

4:30 p.m.

The second men’s semifinal match at Wimbledon has started.

Seven-time champion Roger Federer is playing 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych on Centre Court.

___

4:06 p.m.

Marin Cilic has advanced to the Wimbledon final for the first time, beating Sam Querrey 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5 on Centre Court.

The seventh-seeded Croat finished the match with 25 aces and won 88 percent of the points on his first serve.

Cilic, who won the U.S. Open title in 2014, will play Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Sunday’s final.

___

3:25 p.m.

Marin Cilic has won the third set 7-6 (3) against Sam Querrey in the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon and leads 2-1 in sets.

Querrey won the first set 7-6 (6), and Cilic won the second 6-4.

___

2:35 p.m.

Marin Cilic has won the second set 6-4 against Sam Querrey in the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon.

Querrey won the first set 7-6 (6).

___

2 p.m.

Sam Querrey has won the first set 7-6 (6) against Marin Cilic in the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon.

A female spectator needed assistance in the stands during the tiebreaker. The score was 6-6 with Cilic on a second serve.

After the woman was helped out of the stadium, Cilic was given a first serve. But Querrey won that point and the next one to take the set.

___

1:10 p.m.

Play in the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon has started.

Marin Cilic is serving to Sam Querrey in the opening game on Centre Court.

The winner of the match will face either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Sunday’s final. Federer and Berdych will play in the second match on Centre Court.

___

12:45 p.m.

In search of an eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer will play for a place in his 11th final at the All England Club.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych in the semifinals Friday on Centre Court.

Federer is 18-6 against Berdych, but the 11th-seeded Czech beat Federer in the quarterfinals during his run to the final seven years ago.

In the first semifinal match, seventh-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia will face Sam Querrey. The 24th-seeded American eliminated defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

___

