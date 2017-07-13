501.5
The Latest: Play at Wimbledon in women’s semifinals starts

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 8:13 am 07/13/2017 08:13am
Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns to Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova during their Women's Quarterfinal Singles Match on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1:08 p.m.

Play on Centre Court at Wimbledon in the women’s semifinals has started.

Garbine Muguruza is facing Magdalena Rybarikova for a spot in Saturday’s final.

Muguruza reached the final at the All England Club in 2015 and won the French Open in 2016. Rybarikova is playing in the semifinals at a major tournament for the first time in her career.

In the second match, five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will face Johanna Konta.

___

12:50 p.m.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams is in the semifinals at the All England Club for the second year in a row and will face Johanna Konta for a spot in Saturday’s final.

Williams, playing in her 20th Wimbledon tournament, is 8-1 in her previous nine semifinal appearances at the grass-court major.

Konta is playing in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

In the opening match on Centre Court, 2015 Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza will play Magdalena Rybarikova.

___

