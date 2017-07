The Latest: Raonic wins opening match at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:55 p.m.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round at Wimbledon after just 40 minutes when his opponent, Martin Klizan, retired because of an injury while trailing 6-3, 2-0.

Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club, was leading 30-0 in the third game of the second set when Klizan, from Slovakia, decided he couldn’t continue.

Klizan entered the tournament with a left ankle injury and took a medical timeout between sets. He was broken in the first game of the second set and, minutes later, stopped.

Djokovic won at Eastbourne last week, marking the first time since 2010 he had played a grass-court event prior to Wimbledon. He will next face Adam Pavlacek in the second round.

___

3:30 p.m.

Milos Raonic’s grass-court season took a turn for the better at Wimbledon.

The sixth-seeded Raonic, the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final, advanced to the second round at the All England Club by beating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

The 26-year-old Raonic reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets. But his first match this year on grass was a disappointing loss in the opening round at Queen’s.

It was the first time since 2014 that Raonic had failed to win a match on grass prior to Wimbledon. He went on to play in the semifinals that year, however.

Raonic, who has struggled with a hamstring injury this year, reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open this year.

___

3:10 p.m.

Needing seven match points, Juan Martin del Potro continued his run of reaching the second round at Wimbledon in each of his eight appearances.

Del Potro, seeded 29th, beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 (2), 6-4.

After winning the tiebreak in the third set, del Potro dropped two break points that would have given him the seventh game. He picked up one in the ninth to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth set, then finally wore down Kokkinakis with a pair of aces and a forehand winner down the center.

___

2:45 p.m.

Playing in the spot usually reserved for the defending champion at Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber made it into the second round.

The top-ranked German lost to Serena Williams on Centre Court in last year’s final, but she advanced Tuesday by beating Irina Falconi of the United States 6-4, 6-4.

The opening match at Centre Court on Day 2 at Wimbledon traditionally features the women’s winner from the previous year. But Williams is taking the rest of the year off because she is pregnant, making way for the runner-up to take her spot.

At the French Open in May, Kerber became the first women seeded No. 1 to lose in the tournament’s first round in the professional era.

___

2 p.m.

Former top-10 player Ernests Gulbis has won a match for the first time in more than a year. And the score was about as lopsided as can be.

Gulbis beat Victor Estrella Burgos 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in less than 1½ hours to reach the second round at Wimbledon. It was the Latvian’s first tour-level, main-draw victory since the 2016 French Open.

After that, he went 0-5 in such matches — until Tuesday at the All England Club. He also failed to get out of qualifying at five tournaments in that span.

The 28-year-old Gulbis once was considered an up-and-coming talent in tennis. In 2014, he reached the semifinals at Roland Garros, beating Roger Federer along the way, and got to a career-best No. 10 in the rankings.

But a series of injuries followed, and Gulbis’ ranking has fallen all the way to 589th.

___

11:20 a.m.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be the center of attention on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The two players, who own a combined 10 titles at the All England Club, will play their opening matches on Day 2 of the grass-court major.

But first on the main court will be top-ranked Angelique Kerber. Last year’s runner-up will face Irina Falconi of the United States in the first round. Djokovic follows against Martin Klizan of Slovakia, and Federer then faces Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

Other top players in action include Karolina Pliskova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Caroline Wozniacki, Milos Raonic and Juan Martin del Potro.

___

