Roddick, Clijsters among Tennis Hall of Fame inductees

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 12:04 pm 07/22/2017 12:04pm
Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Kim Clijsters of Belgium and Andy Roddick of the United States laugh during a news conference before enshrinement ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Andy Roddick says jokingly he can now keep Roger Federer from a unanimous selection for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

As a new inductee, Roddick gets to vote on future candidates. He jested ahead of his enshrinement on Saturday that he’ll use it to get back at Federer, who stood in his way during at least four Grand Slam finals.

Roddick joins inductees Kim Clijsters, six-time Paralympic medalist Monique Kalkman and journalist and historian Steve Flink. Tennis instructor and innovator Vic Braden was to be inducted posthumously.

Roddick won one Grand Slam and lost to Federer in the finals four times. He says he doesn’t ask himself what would have happened if he hadn’t come along at the same time of perhaps the greatest player.

He says the first text he got when he woke up Saturday was from Federer. Says Roddick: “He makes it extremely hard not to like him as a person.”

