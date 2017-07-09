501.5
Record 7 men who are 30 or older reach Wimbledon’s 4th round

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 10:04 am 07/09/2017 10:04am
A quick look at Wimbledon :

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

After the tournament’s traditional day of rest, play resumes Monday with all 16 men’s and women’s fourth-round singles matches.

Men’s matchups: No. 1 Andy Murray vs. Benoit Paire, No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Adrian Mannarino, No. 3 Roger Federer vs. No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 4 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 16 Gilles Muller, No. 6 Milos Raonic vs. No. 10 Alexander Zverev, No. 7 Marin Cilic vs. No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 8 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 11 Tomas Berdych, No. 24 Sam Querrey vs. Kevin Anderson.

Women’s matchups: No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 14 Garbine Muguruza, No. 2 Simona Halep vs. Victoria Azarenka, No. 10 Venus Williams vs. No. 27 Ana Konjuh, No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe, No. 6 Johanna Konta vs. No. 21 Caroline Garcia, No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska, Magdalena Rybarikova vs. Petra Martic.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius).

STAT OF THE DAY

7 — Men 30 or older remaining in the draw, the most at Wimbledon in the Open era: Federer (35), Muller (34), Nadal (31), Anderson (31), Berdych (31), Djokovic (30), Murray (30).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That’s why these guys are so good, you know, because they’re used to these conditions.” — Ernests Gulbis, talking about the Big 4 of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray, who have combined to win the past 14 Wimbledon titles.

