501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Men's quarterfinals on the…

Men’s quarterfinals on the schedule for Day 9 at Wimbledon

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 6:53 am 07/12/2017 06:53am
Share
A member of the armed forces stands on Center Court after the roof was closed due to rain on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — If the rain holds off, the four men’s semifinalists will be decided at Wimbledon on Day 9 of the grass-court major.

Defending champion Andy Murray will open play on Centre Court against Sam Querrey. Seven-time champion Roger Federer will follow against Milos Raonic, the man that beat Federer in last year’s semifinals.

On No. 1 Court, Gilles Muller will be first against Marin Cilic. Muller advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time by beating Nadal in five sets in the fourth round.

In the other match in the second biggest stadium at the All England Club, three-time champion Novak Djokovic will take on 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych.

Centre Court has a roof, but No. 1 Court does not.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?