Federer seeks 8th Wimbledon title, facing Cilic in final

A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Roger Federer can become the first man in the century-plus history of Wimbledon to win the championship eight times. He will face Marin Cilic in the final. Federer, who turns 36 on Aug. 8, would also be the oldest men’s champion at the All England Club in the Open era, which began in 1968. Federer already owns a record 18 major titles. He is 6-1 against Cilic, including a victory in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year when Federer came back after dropping the opening two sets and facing three match points. The only time Cilic beat Federer was in the semifinals of the 2014 U.S. Open, en route to his only major trophy.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius).

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Light rain. High of 70 degrees (21 Celsius). It was the first time the women’s singles final had been played with the Centre Court roof closed.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles final: No. 14 Garbine Muguruza beat No. 10 Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy.

Women’s doubles final: No. 2 Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina beat No. 9 Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu 6-0, 6-0.

Men’s doubles final: No. 4 Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo beat No. 16 Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 13-11.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 — Number of women who had beaten Serena and Venus Williams in Grand Slam finals before Muguruza. She defeated Serena at the 2015 French Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I like to win. I don’t want to just get to a final.” — Venus Williams, who was playing in her first Wimbledon title match since 2009.

