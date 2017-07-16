501.5
Federer going for No. 8 at Wimbledon against Marin Cilic

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 7:56 am 07/16/2017 07:56am
Switzerland's Roger Federer pats the ball back to a ballboy after holding serve as he plays his Men's Singles semifinal match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club will face Marin Cilic on Centre Court for the Wimbledon title.

Federer last won the grass-court major in 2012. But he won the Australian Open this year for his 18th Grand Slam title.

Federer is 6-1 against Cilic, but the big-serving Croat beat Federer in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2014 on his way to his only major title.

