Federer, Djokovic highlight Wimbledon’s 3rd-round schedule

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 6:13 am 07/08/2017 06:13am
Jo—Wilfried Tsonga of France returns to Sam Querrey of the United States during their Men's Singles Match on day five at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among the players whose Wimbledon third-round matches are scheduled to be completed before the tournament heads to its traditional break on the middle Sunday.

For the first time in 33 years, a pair of brothers will both be competing in the third round at the All England Club. Back in 1984, it was Tim and Tom Gullickson. This time, it’s 10th-seeded Alexander Zverev and his older sibling, 27th-seeded Mischa.

Mischa plays seven-time champion Federer on Centre Court on Saturday. Alexander faces Sebastian Ofner, a 21-year-old Austrian qualifier who is ranked only 217th.

The past two Wimbledon women’s runners-up, No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza, also will be trying to reach the second week.

