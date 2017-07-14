501.5
Cilic-Querrey Wimbledon Boxscore

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 11:43 am 07/14/2017 11:43am
Friday
At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
London
Semifinals

Marin Cilic (7) def. Sam Querrey (24), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Cilic Querrey
Aces 25 13
Double Faults 1 3
1st Serve Percentage 65 64
1st Serve Winning Pct. 88 74
2nd Serve Winning Pct. 67 48
Fastest serve (mph) 134 135
Average 1st serve speed (mph) 121 122
Average 2nd serve speed (mph) 97 95
Net Points 13-17 20-32
Break Points 4-14 2-3
Receiving pts. Winning Pct. 35 19
Winners (including service) 70 46
Unforced Errors 21 26
Total Points Won 150 121
Distance Covered-Yds-Match 2387.1 2281.3
Distance Covered-Yds-Point 8.8 8.4
Time of Match 2:56

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

