Cilic-Querrey Wimbledon Boxscore

|Friday
|At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
|London
|Semifinals
Marin Cilic (7) def. Sam Querrey (24), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
|
|Cilic
|Querrey
|Aces
|25
|13
|Double Faults
|1
|3
|1st Serve Percentage
|65
|64
|1st Serve Winning Pct.
|88
|74
|2nd Serve Winning Pct.
|67
|48
|Fastest serve (mph)
|134
|135
|Average 1st serve speed (mph)
|121
|122
|Average 2nd serve speed (mph)
|97
|95
|Net Points
|13-17
|20-32
|Break Points
|4-14
|2-3
|Receiving pts. Winning Pct.
|35
|19
|Winners (including service)
|70
|46
|Unforced Errors
|21
|26
|Total Points Won
|150
|121
|Distance Covered-Yds-Match
|2387.1
|2281.3
|Distance Covered-Yds-Point
|8.8
|8.4
|Time of Match
|2:56
