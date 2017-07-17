501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Cecchinato upsets Simon in…

Cecchinato upsets Simon in first round of Croatia Open

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 4:24 pm 07/17/2017 04:24pm
Share

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Unseeded Marco Cecchinato defeated fifth-seeded Gilles Simon of France 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to open the Croatia Open with an upset result on Monday.

The 105th-ranked Italian broke his 36th-ranked opponent twice in the opening set, and did the same in the decisive third set after the favorite Simon won the second.

Cecchinato will next face local wild card Ivan Dodig, who beat unseeded Marius Copil of Romania 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the only other main-draw match.

It was the first win for Dodig on the ATP tour since June 2016.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?