Cecchinato upsets Simon in first round of Croatia Open

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Unseeded Marco Cecchinato defeated fifth-seeded Gilles Simon of France 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to open the Croatia Open with an upset result on Monday.

The 105th-ranked Italian broke his 36th-ranked opponent twice in the opening set, and did the same in the decisive third set after the favorite Simon won the second.

Cecchinato will next face local wild card Ivan Dodig, who beat unseeded Marius Copil of Romania 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the only other main-draw match.

It was the first win for Dodig on the ATP tour since June 2016.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.