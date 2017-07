ATP World Tour German Championships Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Rothenbaum Tennis Arena Hamburg, Germany Purse: $1.75 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. David Ferrer (8), Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, def. Benoit Paire (5), France, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Britain, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Gilles Simon (4), France, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Marc Lopez (2), Spain, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 6-2, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Daniel Nestor, Canada, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Julian Knowle, Austria, and David Marrero, Spain, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Nenad Zimonjic (4), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

