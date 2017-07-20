501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP World Tour Dell…

ATP World Tour Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open Results

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 7:30 pm 07/20/2017 07:30pm
Share
Thursday
At The International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $535,625 (WT250)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Tobias Kamke, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Ivo Karlovic (2), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4).

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Alex Bolt and Andrew Whittington, Australia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Scott Lipsky (2), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Sam Groth, Australia, and Leander Paes (3), India, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Australia News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?