501.5
ATP World Tour Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open Results

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 5:58 pm 07/20/2017 05:58pm
Thursday
At The International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $535,625 (WT250)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Tobias Kamke, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Alex Bolt and Andrew Whittington, Australia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Scott Lipsky (2), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Topics:
Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis
