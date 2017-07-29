501.5
ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 10:22 pm 07/29/2017 10:22pm
A U.S. Open Series event
Saturday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $642,750 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

John Isner (2), United States, def. Gilles Muller (3), Luxembourg, 6-4, 6-2.

Ryan Harrison (4), United States, def. Kyle Edmund (5), Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, vs. Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. John Millman, Australia, and Sanchai Ratiwatana, Thailand, 6-2, 6-3.

