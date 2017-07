By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At Atlantic Station Atlanta Purse: $642,750 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Kyle Edmund (5), Britain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Adil Shamasdin, Canada, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4), 10-7.

