ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Monday
|At Atlantic Station
|Atlanta
|Purse: $642,750 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.
Tommy Paul, United States, def. Chung Hyeon (7), South Korea, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Jared Donaldson (8), United States, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Quentin Halys, France, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (7).
Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 10-4.
John Millman, Australia, and Sanchai Ratiwatana, Thailand, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Scott Lipsky, United States, def. Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, and Hugo Nys, France, 7-5, 6-0.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.