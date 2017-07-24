501.5
ATP World Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 11:07 pm 07/24/2017 11:07pm
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $642,750 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Chung Hyeon (7), South Korea, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Jared Donaldson (8), United States, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Quentin Halys, France, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Doubles
First Round

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan (4), India, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 10-4.

John Millman, Australia, and Sanchai Ratiwatana, Thailand, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Scott Lipsky, United States, def. Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, and Hugo Nys, France, 7-5, 6-0.

