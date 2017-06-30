502

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Wimbledon's strawberry farm could…

Wimbledon’s strawberry farm could lose workers post-Brexit

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 7:46 am 06/30/2017 07:46am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Will Brexit threaten the winning partnership of strawberries and cream at the Wimbledon tennis tournament?

The tournament’s strawberry supplier fears it might, if Britain’s exit from the European Union bars the seasonal workers who pick the berries.

Marion Regan of Hugh Lowe Farms in southeast England said Friday that many of the seasonal workers come from eastern Europe, and she hopes that won’t change.

She says: “I very much hope that when we leave the European Union there will still be a mechanism by which these great young people are still able to come here.”

Regan ships approximately 61,700 pounds of strawberries each year to Wimbledon, where strawberries and cream has been a traditional treat for many years. The popular tournament starts July 3.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Wimbledon's strawberry farm could…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Tennis