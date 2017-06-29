WIMBLEDON ’17: Kvitova, Venus Williams past champs in field

Women to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:
ANGELIQUE KERBER
Seeded: 1
Ranked: 1
Age: 29
Country: Germany
2017 Match Record: 19-13 (entering Eastbourne tournament)
2017 Singles Titles: 0
Career Singles Titles: 10
Major Titles: 2 — Australian Open (’16), U.S. Open (’16)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’16-Runner-Up, ’15-Lost in 3rd Round, ’14-QF, ’13-2nd, ’12-SF
Aces: Still trying to find her way in 2017 after reaching her first three major finals last season, including at the All England Club. … She is 0-7 vs. top-20 opponents this year, after going 24-9 last year.
Topspin: Became first woman seeded No. 1 to lose in the French Open’s first round in the professional era, emblematic of a real step back this season.
KAROLINA PLISKOVA
Seeded: 3
Ranked: 3
Age: 25
Country: Czech Republic
2017 Match Record: 32-9 (entering Eastbourne tournament)
2017 Singles Titles: 2
Career Singles Titles: 8
Major Titles: 0 — Best: RU, U.S. Open (’16)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’16-2nd, ’15-2nd, ’14-2nd, ’13-2nd, ’12-1st
Aces: Leads WTA in aces this season (her twin sister, Kristyna, ranks second). … Only 4-5 for her career at Wimbledon, where the surface should suit her game.
Topspin: Her terrific serve should carry her to more wins on grass than it has so far. … Victory over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open semifinals last year showed what sort of potential Pliskova has.
VENUS WILLIAMS
Seeded: 10
Ranked: 11
Age: 37
Country: United States
2017 Match Record: 20-7
2017 Singles Titles: 0
Career Singles Titles: 49
Major Titles: 7 — Wimbledon (’00, ’01, ’05, ’07, ’08), U.S. Open (’00, ’01)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’16-SF, ’15-4th, ’14-3rd, ’13-Did Not Play, ’12-1st
Aces: Making her 20th Wimbledon appearance. … As usual, didn’t play any tuneup events on grass, but has five past titles at Wimbledon.
Topspin: Showed she’s still got game by reaching semifinals at All England Club last year for first time since 2008, then getting to Australian Open final in January.
PETRA KVITOVA
Seeded: 11
Ranked: 12
Age: 27
Country: Czech Republic
2017 Match Record: 6-1
2017 Singles Titles: 1
Career Singles Titles: 20
Major Titles: 2 — Wimbledon (’11, ’14)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’16-2nd, ’15-3rd, ’14-Won Championship, ’13-QF, ’12-QF
Aces: Wimbledon is third tournament of comeback after getting cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in December.
Topspin: Many consider her the favorite for what would be her third Wimbledon title. Best news, though, is simply that she is back in competition.
JELENA OSTAPENKO
Seeded: 13
Ranked: 14
Age: 20
Country: Latvia
2017 Match Record: 29-11 (entering Eastbourne tournament)
2017 Singles Titles: 1
Career Singles Titles: 1
Major Titles: 1 — French Open (’17)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’16-1st, ’15-2nd, ’14-DNP, ’13-DNP, ’12-DNP
Aces: Surprised everyone, including herself, by winning first career tour-level title at French Open. … 2014 junior Wimbledon champion.
Topspin: With big strokes and confidence to spare, no reason she can’t go far. After all, grass — not clay — is her favorite surface.
GARBINE MUGURUZA
Seeded: 14
Ranked: 15
Age: 23
Country: Spain
2017 Match Record: 23-13
2017 Singles Titles: 0
Career Singles Titles: 3
Major Titles: 1 — French Open (’16)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’16-2nd Rd, ’15-RU, ’14-1st, ’13-2nd, ’12-DNP
Aces: Reached first major final at Wimbledon in 2015; the next year, won first major title at French Open.
Topspin: Has struggled all season and does not look ready to contend at the All England Club. In most recent match, lost 6-1, 6-0 on grass at Eastbourne.
VICTORIA AZARENKA
Seeded: Unseeded
Ranked: 678
Age: 27
Country: Belarus
2017 Match Record: 1-1
2017 Singles Titles: 0
Career Singles Titles: 20
Major Titles: 2 — Australian Open (’12, ’13)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’16-DNP, ’15-QF, ’14-2nd, ’13-2nd, ’12-SF
Aces: Recently returned to the tour after giving birth to a son. Wimbledon will be her second tournament back. … Enters Wimbledon via a protected ranking.
Topspin: She’s twice made the semifinals at Wimbledon and has the muscle memory of two runs to Grand Slam titles. Has missed the past four majors, though, so there is a lot accumulated rust.
