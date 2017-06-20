502

Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Tiriac won't hand out…

Tiriac won’t hand out Madrid Open trophies

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 5:03 am 06/20/2017 05:03am
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Madrid Open organizer and former tennis player Ion Tiriac says he won’t award any more trophies at his tournament because he is upset by the way his friend Ilie Nastase has been treated.

In an open letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon, Tiriac says he has decided not to hand out gold, diamond and solid silver replicas to winners of the women’s event following “aggressive public commentaries” by the WTA.

Romanian player Simona Halep won the Madrid Open in May. Nastase was photographed next to her.

Simon called Nastase’s presence “irresponsible and unacceptable.”

The 70-year-old Nastase has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation following his comments about Serena Williams’ unborn baby and for foul-mouthed outbursts during a Fed Cup match between Romania and Britain in April.

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Tiriac won't hand out…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Tennis