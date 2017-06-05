Tennis

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » The Latest: Halep advances…

The Latest: Halep advances to French Open quarterfinals

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:55 am 06/05/2017 06:55am
Share
Romania's Simona Halep plays a shot against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

12:15 p.m.

Third-seeded Simona Halep advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open by beating No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1.

Halep had lost her previous four clay-court matches against Suarez Navarro, including in the first round at Roland Garros in 2013.

Suarez Navarro dropped her opening service game in the second set but broke back in the next game. It was the only blip from Halep, the runner-up in 2014.

The Romanian will next face either No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Croatian qualifier Petra Martic.

___

11:10 a.m.

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two runners-up will complete their fourth-round matches on Monday at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka won the title in 2015. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Andy Murray, last year’s runner-up, is also on Chatrier. The three-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Roland Garros, and never faced unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, either.

Third-seeded Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up, faces No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro.

Topics:
Latest News Tennis
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » The Latest: Halep advances…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Tennis